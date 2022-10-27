1961

One-Eyed Jacks

  • Western
  • Action

Release Date

March 29th, 1961

Studio

Paramount

Running from the law after a bank robbery in Mexico, Dad Longworth finds an opportunity to take the stolen gold and leave his partner Rio to be captured. Years later, Rio escapes from the prison where he has been since, and hunts down Dad for revenge. Dad is now a respectable sheriff in California, and has been living in fear of Rio's return.

Cast

Marlon BrandoRio
Karl MaldenSheriff Dad Longworth
Katy JuradoMaria Longworth
Pina PellicerLouisa
Ben JohnsonBob Amory
Slim PickensDeputy Lon Dedrick

