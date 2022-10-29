ONE FC 14 - War of Nations

Not Available

ONE Fighting Championship kicks off 2014 with a blockbuster event in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 14 March! Coming to Malaysia to establish their supremacy in the Welterweight division are knockout artist Nobutatsu Suzuki from Japan and submission specialist Brock Larson from the USA. Both these elite fighters have been waiting for their shot at the biggest title belt in Asia and they have promised a war from the moment the bell rings. Also, MMA stars Peter Davis and female fighter Ann Osman are back to represent Malaysia on the biggest stage in Asian MMA. Both Davis and Osman will be facing the biggest fights of their careers as they take on international opponents once again in front of their home crowd. The pride of Malaysia will be at stake and these fighters will do all they can to prove that Malaysian fighters can hold their own on an international MMA stage.