ONE Fighting Championship: Reign of Champions

2014

ONE Fighting Championship brings its trademark brand of exhilarating non-stop MMA action to the Middle East for the first time with a blockbuster show scheduled in Dubai, UAE, on 29 August. Get ready for the BIGGEST Fight Card in the history of ONE Fighting Championship with 4 world championship title fights scheduled. Witness world-class MMA action at its best as some of the biggest stars in MMA today enter the ONE FC cage to do battle, including Japanese MMA superstar Shinya "Tobikan Judan" Aoki, welterweight kingpin Ben "Funky" Askren, ONE FC Welterweight World Champion Nobutatsu Suzuki, MMA veteran Kamal Shalorus and many more.