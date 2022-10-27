Not Available

One Good Cop

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Silver Screen Partners IV

When his loyal longtime partner, a widower, is killed in the line of duty and leaves behind three young children, Artie Lewis (Michael Keaton), a dedicated New York City cop and his wife, Rita (Rene Russo), decide to take the kids in. But the lives of his new family members are quickly on the line as Artie investigates his partner's death. Can he find the killer -- and keep the girls safe?

Cast

Rene RussoRita Lewis
Anthony LaPagliaStevie Diroma
Kevin ConwayLt. Danny Quinn
Rachel TicotinGrace
Tony PlanaBeniamino
Benjamin BrattFelix

