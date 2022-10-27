One Good Cop

When his loyal longtime partner, a widower, is killed in the line of duty and leaves behind three young children, Artie Lewis (Michael Keaton), a dedicated New York City cop and his wife, Rita (Rene Russo), decide to take the kids in. But the lives of his new family members are quickly on the line as Artie investigates his partner's death. Can he find the killer -- and keep the girls safe?
|Rene Russo
|Rita Lewis
|Anthony LaPaglia
|Stevie Diroma
|Kevin Conway
|Lt. Danny Quinn
|Rachel Ticotin
|Grace
|Tony Plana
|Beniamino
|Benjamin Bratt
|Felix
