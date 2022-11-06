1972

One Is a Lonely Number

  • Drama

June 18th, 1972

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

A young woman has difficulty understanding why her husband walks out on her. Alone for the first time, she finds life difficult to cope with and for a time lives with the hope that her husband will come back to her. After uncovering disturbing new information about her husbands infidelity, she finally comes to realize her marriage is truly over. And it is only then that she discovers what is truly important in life.

Cast

Monte MarkhamHoward Carpenter
Janet LeighGert Meredith
Melvyn DouglasJoseph Provo
Jane ElliottMadge Frazier
Jonathan GoldsmithSherman Cooke
Paul JenkinsJames Brower

