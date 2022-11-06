One Is a Lonely Number

A young woman has difficulty understanding why her husband walks out on her. Alone for the first time, she finds life difficult to cope with and for a time lives with the hope that her husband will come back to her. After uncovering disturbing new information about her husbands infidelity, she finally comes to realize her marriage is truly over. And it is only then that she discovers what is truly important in life.
|Monte Markham
|Howard Carpenter
|Janet Leigh
|Gert Meredith
|Melvyn Douglas
|Joseph Provo
|Jane Elliott
|Madge Frazier
|Jonathan Goldsmith
|Sherman Cooke
|Paul Jenkins
|James Brower
View Full Cast >