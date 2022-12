Not Available

Carl Stefano is looking for an escape. An escape from his past, an escape from his addictions, and an escape from himself. His search is stopped short when he meets a young hitchhiker promising him one last fix. But, he will soon learn... When looking for One Last Kill, no debt goes unsettled. Written by James D. Lamond, Johnny Saurette and Erica Looker Directed by James D. Lamond Cinematography by Paul A. Turgeon Starring Stephen J. Pendergast, Erica Looker and Dan Bouchard