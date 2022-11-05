One Live Ghost

Not Available

Henry Morton just wants to go fishing. Little things thwart him: Maxine the maid makes noise, Sonny, a lad in the household, makes a mess, and Henry's wife wants the car for shopping. A newly arrived friend, Bert, suggests that Henry fake his own death, don a disguise and appear as Bert's English valet, and skulk about. They'll mourn and the truth can later be revealed. Sonny hears the entire plan and alerts Henry's wife and the rest of the household. Only Maxine is in the dark. Henry's wife gives the valet an attic room, throws herself in his arms, complains about her late husband, and sends Henry into a tizzy. He and Bert set up a séance to try to fix their ruse.