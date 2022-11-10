1967

One Million Years B.C.

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 20th, 1967

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

As the Earth wrestles with its agonising birth, the peoples of this barren and desolate world struggle to survive. Driven by animal instinct they compete against the harsh conditions, their giant predators, and warring tribes. When two people from opposing clans fall in love, existing conventions are shattered forever as each tribe struggles for supremacy and Man embarks on his tortuous voyage of civilisation.

Cast

John RichardsonTumak
Percy HerbertSakana
Robert BrownAkhoba
Martine BeswickNupondi
Jean WladonAhot
Raquel WelchLoana

