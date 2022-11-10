One Million Years B.C.

As the Earth wrestles with its agonising birth, the peoples of this barren and desolate world struggle to survive. Driven by animal instinct they compete against the harsh conditions, their giant predators, and warring tribes. When two people from opposing clans fall in love, existing conventions are shattered forever as each tribe struggles for supremacy and Man embarks on his tortuous voyage of civilisation.
|John Richardson
|Tumak
|Percy Herbert
|Sakana
|Robert Brown
|Akhoba
|Martine Beswick
|Nupondi
|Jean Wladon
|Ahot
|Raquel Welch
|Loana
