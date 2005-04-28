2005

One Missed Call 2

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 28th, 2005

Studio

Hakuhodo DY Media Partners

In Japan, the daycare teacher Kyoko Okudera is convinced by her colleague and friend Madoka to visit her boyfriend Naoto Sakurai in the restaurant where he works instead of studying as planned. When the owner Mr. Wang answers his daughter's mobile phone, he receives a message telling him that he would die in an accident in the kitchen. This immediately comes true

Cast

MimuraKyoko Okudera
Hisashi YoshizawaNaoto Sakurai (as Yû Yoshizawa)
Asaka SetoTakako Nozoe
Shadow LiuMei-pheung
Karen OshimaMimiko Mizunuma
Renji Ishibashi

Images