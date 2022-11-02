Not Available

JOSEPH REX is a common businessman who lives life quietly, risk free and overly out of shape. When a rival business associate dares him to enter an amateur boxing contest, JOSEPH REX decides to change his life. With a help of a few friends, FRANK, a heartbroken writer, and JAKE, a trainer who knows zero about boxing, the quest to change a man once and for all begins. Getting in shape has never been this ludicrous and heartwarming. This hilarious situational comedy leaves you hanging on the ropes with sweaty excitement, sexy adventures, and life lessons to tell your grandkids about. Written by One More Round, LLC