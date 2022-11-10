Not Available

One Night with the King

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gener8Xion Entertainment

This amazing biblical drama chronicles the brave and historic legend of Hadassah, a Jewish orphan with exceptional beauty who rises to become Queen Esther of Persia and saves Persian Jews from genocide. By revealing her heritage to the king, Esther thwarts the evil prime minister's plan to annihilate all Jews in the Persian Empire. The annual festival of Purim is inspired by her heroism.

Cast

Peter O'TooleSamuel, the Prophet
Luke GossKing Xerxes
John NoblePrince Admantha
Omar SharifPrince Memucan
John Rhys-DaviesMordecai
James CallisHaman, the Agagite

Images

