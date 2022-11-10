One Night with the King

This amazing biblical drama chronicles the brave and historic legend of Hadassah, a Jewish orphan with exceptional beauty who rises to become Queen Esther of Persia and saves Persian Jews from genocide. By revealing her heritage to the king, Esther thwarts the evil prime minister's plan to annihilate all Jews in the Persian Empire. The annual festival of Purim is inspired by her heroism.
|Peter O'Toole
|Samuel, the Prophet
|Luke Goss
|King Xerxes
|John Noble
|Prince Admantha
|Omar Sharif
|Prince Memucan
|John Rhys-Davies
|Mordecai
|James Callis
|Haman, the Agagite
