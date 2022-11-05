One of Our Aircraft Is Missing

During the Allied Bombing offensive of World War II the public was often informed that "A raid took place last night over ..., One (or often more) of Our Aircraft Is Missing". Behind these sombre words hid tales of death, destruction and derring-do. This is the story of one such bomber crew who were shot down and the brave Dutch patriots who helped them home.
|Godfrey Tearle
|Sir George Corbett, Rear Gunner in B for Bertie
|Eric Portman
|Tom Earnshaw, Copilot in B for Bertie
|Hugh Williams
|Frank Shelley, Observer / Navigator in B for Bertie
|Bernard Miles
|Geoff Hickman, Front Gunner in B for Bertie
|Hugh Burden
|John Glyn Haggard, Pilot in B for Bertie
|Peter Ustinov
|The Priest
View Full Cast >