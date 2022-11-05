1942

One of Our Aircraft Is Missing

  • Action
  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 15th, 1942

Studio

British National Films

During the Allied Bombing offensive of World War II the public was often informed that "A raid took place last night over ..., One (or often more) of Our Aircraft Is Missing". Behind these sombre words hid tales of death, destruction and derring-do. This is the story of one such bomber crew who were shot down and the brave Dutch patriots who helped them home.

Cast

Godfrey TearleSir George Corbett, Rear Gunner in B for Bertie
Eric PortmanTom Earnshaw, Copilot in B for Bertie
Hugh WilliamsFrank Shelley, Observer / Navigator in B for Bertie
Bernard MilesGeoff Hickman, Front Gunner in B for Bertie
Hugh BurdenJohn Glyn Haggard, Pilot in B for Bertie
Peter UstinovThe Priest

View Full Cast >

Images