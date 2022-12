Not Available

Oka Chinna Maata is a story revolving around two individuals- Chandu, who is a fitness trainer, and Geeta, a music teacher. When Chandu proposes marriage to Geeta, she refuses, citing her past. Things take a turn when both get to know that their pasts are closely connected. The story line was inspired by Charana Daasi (1956), which is based on Rabindranath Tagore's 1906 novel Noukadubi.