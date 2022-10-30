Not Available

Yiannis Boutaris – one of Greece’s leading winemakers and a former alcoholic, a prominent member of civil society and an honored environmental activist – is, at 68, the unconventional independent mayoral candidate for Thessaloniki, Greece’s second largest city, in the 2010 municipal elections. With the country caught in the spiral of the financial crisis, Boutaris struggles against visible and invisible opponents. One Step Ahead is a 10-week-long documentary-odyssey that tries to explore, among things, what love’s got to do with it.