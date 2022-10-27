1985

One Woman or Two

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 1985

Studio

Not Available

An ad executive impersonates an archeology professor to avoid a situation with an obsessed former lover. She enlists the help of a hapless archeologist who is at the airport to pick the real archeology professor. What follows is a series of conflicting and comical situations involving the "switcheroo."

Cast

Sigourney WeaverJessica Fitzgerald
Ruth WestheimerMrs. Heffner
Michel AumontPierre Carriere
Zabou BreitmanConstance Michoux
Yann Babilée KeoghAlex Grimaldi
Maurice BarrierLe maire

