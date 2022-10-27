One Woman or Two

An ad executive impersonates an archeology professor to avoid a situation with an obsessed former lover. She enlists the help of a hapless archeologist who is at the airport to pick the real archeology professor. What follows is a series of conflicting and comical situations involving the "switcheroo."
|Sigourney Weaver
|Jessica Fitzgerald
|Ruth Westheimer
|Mrs. Heffner
|Michel Aumont
|Pierre Carriere
|Zabou Breitman
|Constance Michoux
|Yann Babilée Keogh
|Alex Grimaldi
|Maurice Barrier
|Le maire
