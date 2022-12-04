Not Available

"To make a film means to invent a music of pictures, sounds and rhythms; means to compose visual values, that have no equivalents in other art forms," wrote Marcel L’Herbier in the thirties. To plumb the possibilities that lie within the film material itself is what, for me, accounts for the meaning as well as the desire to work in film. Film as the disclosure of a fantastic world which the spectator can dive into and, ideally, have his imagination kindled. ONG DONG DREOKA is a game with images, a carousel that turns, a magic spell, a memory, for adults, of childhood." -Simone Fürbringer