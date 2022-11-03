Only Fools Fall in Love

Poor girl meets rich boy as they quarrel over a food seller's once a year delicacy. His brother pays her to marry the brother so he can stage an assassination attempt. The attempt doesn't succeed but the man is reduced to the level of an idiot child and the girl looks after him because of her guilt. She nurses him back to health so that he can resume his place as head of the family.
|Sean Lau
|Chiu Ford
|Jacklyn Wu
|Mong Dai/Dee
|Yuen Wah
|Dee's father
|Dayo Wong
|Chiu Jack
|Billy Lau
|Sha Sam
|Jerry Lamb
|Fook's servant
View Full Cast >