Only Fools Fall in Love

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Win's Entertainment Ltd.

Poor girl meets rich boy as they quarrel over a food seller's once a year delicacy. His brother pays her to marry the brother so he can stage an assassination attempt. The attempt doesn't succeed but the man is reduced to the level of an idiot child and the girl looks after him because of her guilt. She nurses him back to health so that he can resume his place as head of the family.

Cast

Sean LauChiu Ford
Jacklyn Wu Mong Dai/Dee
Yuen WahDee's father
Dayo WongChiu Jack
Billy LauSha Sam
Jerry LambFook's servant

