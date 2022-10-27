Only Old Men Are Going to Battle

Bogdan Titarenko is very talented pilot and brave leader of "Singing group". He also must look after some new cadets and fight together with them against German Luftwaffe planes. Close to Bogdan always are his friends, they are all from different parts of the country, but they all became real brothers.
|Leonid Bykov
|Капитан Титаренко ( "Маэстро" )
|Aleksei Smirnov
|Макарыч
|Sergei Ivanov
|"Кузнечик"
|Sergei Podgornyj
|"Смуглянка"
|Rustam Sagdullayev
|"Ромео"
|Yevgeniya Simonova
|Masha
