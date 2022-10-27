1973

Only Old Men Are Going to Battle

  • War
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 1973

Studio

Dovzhenko Film Studios

Bogdan Titarenko is very talented pilot and brave leader of "Singing group". He also must look after some new cadets and fight together with them against German Luftwaffe planes. Close to Bogdan always are his friends, they are all from different parts of the country, but they all became real brothers.

Cast

Leonid BykovКапитан Титаренко ( "Маэстро" )
Aleksei SmirnovМакарыч
Sergei Ivanov"Кузнечик"
Sergei Podgornyj"Смуглянка"
Rustam Sagdullayev"Ромео"
Yevgeniya SimonovaMasha

