1991

Only the Lonely

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 23rd, 1991

Studio

Hughes Entertainment

Danny Muldoon (John Candy), a Chicago policeman, still lives with his overbearing mother Rose (Maureen O'Hara). He meets and falls in love with Theresa Luna (Ally Sheedy), whose father owns the local funeral parlour. Naturally, his mother objects to the relationship, and Danny and Theresa must either overcome her objections or give up the romance.

Cast

John CandyDanny Muldoon
Maureen O'HaraRose Muldoon
Ally SheedyTheresa Luna
Kevin DunnPatrick Muldoon
Milo O'SheaDoyle
Bert RemsenSpats

