Only the Lonely

Danny Muldoon (John Candy), a Chicago policeman, still lives with his overbearing mother Rose (Maureen O'Hara). He meets and falls in love with Theresa Luna (Ally Sheedy), whose father owns the local funeral parlour. Naturally, his mother objects to the relationship, and Danny and Theresa must either overcome her objections or give up the romance.
|John Candy
|Danny Muldoon
|Maureen O'Hara
|Rose Muldoon
|Ally Sheedy
|Theresa Luna
|Kevin Dunn
|Patrick Muldoon
|Milo O'Shea
|Doyle
|Bert Remsen
|Spats
