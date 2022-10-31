Oosaravelli

Tony (NTR) is a wily youngster who does illegal things for money. He falls in love with Niharika (Tamanna) during a freak incident. He keeps following her and proposing to her. But she is engaged to some other rich guy. Tony has a secret mission and he is in hot pursuit of somebody. The rest of the story is all about the love story between the lead pair and how Tony achieved his mission.
|Tamanna Bhatia
|Niharika
|Prakash Raj
|Ajju Bhai
|Jayaprakash Reddy
|JP
|Suman
|Shaam
|Niharika's Brother (Cameo Appearance)
|Adhvik Mahajan
|Rakesh
View Full Cast >