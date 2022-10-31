Not Available

Oosaravelli

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra

Tony (NTR) is a wily youngster who does illegal things for money. He falls in love with Niharika (Tamanna) during a freak incident. He keeps following her and proposing to her. But she is engaged to some other rich guy. Tony has a secret mission and he is in hot pursuit of somebody. The rest of the story is all about the love story between the lead pair and how Tony achieved his mission.

Cast

Tamanna BhatiaNiharika
Prakash RajAjju Bhai
Jayaprakash ReddyJP
Suman
ShaamNiharika's Brother (Cameo Appearance)
Adhvik MahajanRakesh

