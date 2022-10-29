The economy has collapsed. In a universe of moral and economic impoverishment, we find Flavia, a spoiled teenager with artistic aspirations that are somewhat frustrated when she is not accepted at the University. Her neighbor Martin, a mature man with rigid routines, is her antipode. When Flavia meets Martin, there are sparks of friction at all times, and the situation is unlikely to get any better.
|Sofía Espinosa
|Flavia
|Juan Carlos Colombo
|Martín
|Harold Torres
|Sebastián
|Susana Salazar
|Elba
|Armando Espitia
|Pedro
|Juan Manuel Pernas
