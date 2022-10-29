Not Available

Open Cage

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Películas Avestruz

The economy has collapsed. In a universe of moral and economic impoverishment, we find Flavia, a spoiled teenager with artistic aspirations that are somewhat frustrated when she is not accepted at the University. Her neighbor Martin, a mature man with rigid routines, is her antipode. When Flavia meets Martin, there are sparks of friction at all times, and the situation is unlikely to get any better.

Cast

Sofía EspinosaFlavia
Juan Carlos ColomboMartín
Harold TorresSebastián
Susana SalazarElba
Armando EspitiaPedro
Juan Manuel Pernas

View Full Cast >

Images