Not Available

opera_K is a video artwork by internationally renowned Brazilian multimedia artist NENNA. NENNA, who was born in Espírito Santo, was very involved with the burgeoning art and filmmaking scene, becoming good friends with figures such as Paulo Torre, Ramon Alvardo, Luiz Tadeu Teixeira, and others. NENNA, in fact, was behind saving Paulo Torre’s 1967 film Kaput, by preserving the only remaining VHS copy of the film. With opera_K, NENNA returns to Kaput, adding numerous pop-culture layers to the film, and expanding its underlying themes with startling cosmopolitan imagery.