Philippe Boulier, code name “Le Squale” is an agent in the French secret service. He is recalled from South America to help dismantle an arms trafficking network in France, “Operation Corned Beef”. Things start out simply enough – Boulier merely has to spy on the key suspect, the Colombian Zargas, at a consulate in Paris. Then Jean-Jacques enters the frame – a naïve company psychologist, whose mistress just happens to be Boulier’s fiancé…