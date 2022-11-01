Operation Delta Force 4: Deep Fault

When a group of seismologists are taken prison, the forces that be know that there is only one team of rescuers to turn to--the highly elite Delta Force. Upon beginning this difficult mission to track down and save the hostages, the men on the Force are met with several surprises--surprises that lead them to think this may be one mission they cannot get out of.
|Justin Williams
|Hutch
|Johnny Messner
|Vickers
|Gary Hudson
|Sparks
|Hayley DuMond
|Laurie Granger
|Joe Lara
|McKinney
|John Laughlin
|Garcia
