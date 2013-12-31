Operation Rogue

Deep in the jungles of Southeast Asia, a terrorist organization has stolen materials to create a dangerous chemical bomb. It is up to Captain Max Randall and his team of Marines to stop them. But when Randall's team kill the terrorist leader's son, the group responds by kidnapping General Wallace's daughter. It is up to Randall to save her and stop the terrorist attack.
|Treat Williams
|General Hank Wallace
|Sofia Pernas
|Jenna Wallace
|Joe Suba
|Lt. Barnes
|Billy Campbell
|Military Newscaster
|Henry Strzalkowski
|Bon Vibar
