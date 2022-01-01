1992

Operation Scorpio

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 9th, 1992

Studio

Bo Ho Film Company Ltd.

Budding comic book artist Yu Shu (Chin Kar-Lok) finds himself living out the fantasies of his alternate world when he saves a young girl from an illegal prostitution racket. With the aid of his fecund imagination -- and the help of an aging kung fu expert -- Yu Shu becomes something even he had never dared dream -- a hero in real life.

Cast

Jess BrownellMei
May Lo Mei-MeiMei
Liu Chia-LiangMaster Lo
Frankie ChinBull/Jean Pal
Jung YuenSunny the Scorpion
Chin Ka-LokYu Shu

View Full Cast >

Images