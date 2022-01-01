Operation Scorpio

Budding comic book artist Yu Shu (Chin Kar-Lok) finds himself living out the fantasies of his alternate world when he saves a young girl from an illegal prostitution racket. With the aid of his fecund imagination -- and the help of an aging kung fu expert -- Yu Shu becomes something even he had never dared dream -- a hero in real life.
|Jess Brownell
|Mei
|May Lo Mei-Mei
|Mei
|Liu Chia-Liang
|Master Lo
|Frankie Chin
|Bull/Jean Pal
|Jung Yuen
|Sunny the Scorpion
|Chin Ka-Lok
|Yu Shu
