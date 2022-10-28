Opium and the Kung Fu Master

A small town is protected by one of the famous Ten Tigers of Kwangtung. The town is very safe as Ti Lung and his Kung Fu students patrol for criminals. Enter the rival Kung Fu school whom Ti Lung's students have beaten in a lion dance competition and then humiliated in a brawl. The rival school is joined by an opium dealing Kung Fu master who plans to turn the town into a community of addicts!
|Ti Lung
|Tieh Chiao-San
|Chen Kuan-Tai
|Yung Feng
|Phillip Ko Fei
|Golden Cat
|Ku Kuan-Chung
|Master Mo Tian
|Robert Mak
|Lu Gua Si
|Leanne Lau Suet-Wa
|Xiao Cui
