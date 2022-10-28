Not Available

Opium and the Kung Fu Master

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

A small town is protected by one of the famous Ten Tigers of Kwangtung. The town is very safe as Ti Lung and his Kung Fu students patrol for criminals. Enter the rival Kung Fu school whom Ti Lung's students have beaten in a lion dance competition and then humiliated in a brawl. The rival school is joined by an opium dealing Kung Fu master who plans to turn the town into a community of addicts!

Cast

Ti LungTieh Chiao-San
Chen Kuan-TaiYung Feng
Phillip Ko FeiGolden Cat
Ku Kuan-ChungMaster Mo Tian
Robert MakLu Gua Si
Leanne Lau Suet-WaXiao Cui

