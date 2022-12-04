Ordförande Persson

Not Available

A story from the innermost room of power, a contemporary historical depiction of 10 years of political life. In these interviews, Göran Persson tells with increasing sincerity about his meetings with foreign leaders, how he formed his governments and thought about his ministers. He describes his anger over opposition politicians and his frustration with the media. We must follow him in the triumph as EU President and in the disaster of the EMU elections. He talks about his divorce, about the grief after Anna Lindh and the difficulty of arranging a successor. He shares all thoughts of resigning, and he describes his longing for a farm in the country.