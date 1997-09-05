Joe Young is a devout Mormon living in L.A. trying to raise enough money to go back to Utah and marry his girlfriend, Lisa. Joe is spreading the word about the church of Latter Day Saints one day when he's confronted by two burly bodyguards. A scuffle breaks out, and Joe's martial arts skills impress Maxxx Orbison, who directs pornographic movies.
|Dian Bachar
|Ben Chapleski
|Matt Stone
|Dave the Lighting Guy
|Ron Jeremy
|Clark
|Masao Maki
|G Fresh - Sushi Bar Owner
|Toddy Walters
|Georgi
|Desi Singh
|Randy the Guppy
