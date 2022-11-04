Not Available

Orgies of Caligula

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Roman emperor Caligula leaves the last days of glory amidst orgies of food and sex. During a show by two nude slaves, the emperor is particularly attracted to one of them, Lysia, ignoring that she had been planted close to him with orders to murder him. Only, the young man makes her feel for him, passion and motherly love, and she'll protect him rather then fulfill her mission. Drama ensues.

Cast

Aldo RalliMidas
Maurice PoliPtolomeus
Rodolfo Licari
Gianfranco ParoliniSenator Lucius (as John Francis Littlewords)
Aldo Sambrell
Stefania D'AmarioRoman lady (uncredited)

Images