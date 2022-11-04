Orgies of Caligula

Roman emperor Caligula leaves the last days of glory amidst orgies of food and sex. During a show by two nude slaves, the emperor is particularly attracted to one of them, Lysia, ignoring that she had been planted close to him with orders to murder him. Only, the young man makes her feel for him, passion and motherly love, and she'll protect him rather then fulfill her mission. Drama ensues.
|Aldo Ralli
|Midas
|Maurice Poli
|Ptolomeus
|Rodolfo Licari
|Gianfranco Parolini
|Senator Lucius (as John Francis Littlewords)
|Aldo Sambrell
|Stefania D'Amario
|Roman lady (uncredited)
View Full Cast >