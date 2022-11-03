Orgy of the Dead is an unrated 1965 film directed by Stephen C. Apostolof under the alias A. C. Stephen. The screenplay was adapted by cult film director Edward D. Wood, Jr from his own novel. It is a combination of horror and erotica, and is something of a transition for Wood, who began as a horror writer and later began writing pornography.
|Gabrielle Scollay
|The Emperor
|Criswell
|The Emperor
|Fawn Silver
|The Black Ghoul
|Pat Barrington
|Shirley / Gold Girl (as Pat Barringer)
|William Bates
|Bob
|Mickey Jines
|Hawaiian Dance
View Full Cast >