1964

Orgy of the Dead

  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Release Date

December 31st, 1964

Studio

Atomic Productions Inc.

Orgy of the Dead is an unrated 1965 film directed by Stephen C. Apostolof under the alias A. C. Stephen. The screenplay was adapted by cult film director Edward D. Wood, Jr from his own novel. It is a combination of horror and erotica, and is something of a transition for Wood, who began as a horror writer and later began writing pornography.

Cast

Gabrielle ScollayThe Emperor
CriswellThe Emperor
Fawn SilverThe Black Ghoul
Pat BarringtonShirley / Gold Girl (as Pat Barringer)
William BatesBob
Mickey JinesHawaiian Dance

