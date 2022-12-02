Orifice Visit

A modest young woman visits a fertility specialist and questions the physician's "bedside manner." Anna struggles to understand her and her husband's inability to create a baby (though no physical conditions prevent them from making one). Anna questions her fruitless relationship and wonders if she is a potentially closeted lesbian married to a potentially closeted gay man. Simultaneously, all of the very pregnant ladies in the waiting room beg the question of just who is getting them pregnant.
