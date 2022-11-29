Origami Tutorial

Not Available

    The prototype of beauty is modelled by structural software, where it’s associated with the physical and mechanical characteristics of the material. Some faces of the model are constrained, while others force it: in this way, internal tensions are created within the material and displacements are produced and made visible thanks to color gradient and simulated in 3D. Numeric evaluation lead in a deep research on the model of beauty, testing its resistance and investigating hidden properties.

