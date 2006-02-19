2006

Origin: Spirits of the Past

  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 19th, 2006

Studio

GONZO

It is 300 years into the future. Earth's environment had been devastated by mankind's own foolish plans and humankind is beleaguered by the sentient forests which they have awoken. The world balance is tipped when a young boy named Agito stumbles across a machine that glowed in a strange blue hue inside a forbidden sanctuary.

Cast

Aoi MiyazakiToola (voice)
Yûko KotegawaYolda (voice)
Masaru HamaguchiCain (voice)
Toshikazu FukawaHajan (voice)
Ken'ichi EndôShunack (voice)
Ren OsugiAgashi (voice)

