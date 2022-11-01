Not Available

Original

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Henry has been acting the human chameleon all his life - a pale reflection of other people's expectations. One day Henry's best friend Jon talks him into opening a restaurant with him in Spain. Before leaving Henry is caught up in a maelstrom of bizarre events. In order to get control over his life Henry needs to stop being a pale copy and transform himself to the sparkling original he really is.

Cast

Tuva NovotnyMarie
Sverrir GudnasonHenry
David DencikJon
Dejan ČukićMax
Ghita NørbyHarriet

