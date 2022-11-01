Henry has been acting the human chameleon all his life - a pale reflection of other people's expectations. One day Henry's best friend Jon talks him into opening a restaurant with him in Spain. Before leaving Henry is caught up in a maelstrom of bizarre events. In order to get control over his life Henry needs to stop being a pale copy and transform himself to the sparkling original he really is.
|Tuva Novotny
|Marie
|Sverrir Gudnason
|Henry
|David Dencik
|Jon
|Dejan Čukić
|Max
|Ghita Nørby
|Harriet
