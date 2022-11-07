Original Television Christmas Classics Sing-A-Long

Not Available

Eleven songs taken directly out of familiar animated Christmas television shows appear in a sing-along format, with the original scenes excerpted directly from the programs themselves (SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN, RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER, and FROSTY THE SNOWMAN). Burl Ives, Jimmy Durante, Mickey Rooney, Fred Astaire, and the Vienna Boys Choir supply the original vocals as a snowball bounces across the lyrics of the songs in the old-fashioned sing-along style. The selections include "Holly Jolly Christmas" (Burl Ives), "Put One Foot in Front of the Other" (Mickey Rooney), "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" (Fred Astaire), "The Little Drummer Boy" (the Vienna Boys Choir), "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," and "First Toy Maker to the King."