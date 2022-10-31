Not Available

Orpheus und Eurydike is interpreted by the great German choreographer Pina Bausch as a personal reading of Greek myth. The music of Christoph W. Gluck is expressed in dance, recounting the joys and anxieties of the Greek god of music in search of his beloved deceased. Each character is portrayed by both a dancer and a singer. Orpheus is played by Yann Bridard, the Greek god in a desperate search for his beloved with his lyre as the weapon. Pina Bausch knows how to combine modern dance with traditional opera, and this stunning production is the result.