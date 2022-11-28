Ortastatistik Rasim 1: Parklar və parkdakılar

Not Available

Rasim who promises segway as a birthday gift to his child but he learns that his workplace has been closed and therefore, he will not receive a salary this month. Unable to get the support he expected from his family, relatives and friends, Rasim finally decides to steal. In the event that occurs during the birthday party, Rasim flies apart with shame and grief. It is a story that tells how our social and economic conditions affect our family relationships, especially the parent-child.