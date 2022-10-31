Os Normais 2 - A Noite Mais Maluca de Todas

After thirteen years of engagement, the boring sex life of Rui and Vani is limited to one intercourse every other week. They decide to seek excitement with a threesome and they decide to invite Vani's cousin Silvinha to participate late night, but an accident interrupts their game. Rui and Vani unsuccessfully spend the night searching for for companion of a bisexual woman.
|Luiz Fernando Guimarães
|Rui
|Drica Moraes
|Silvinha
|Cláudia Raia
|Débora
|Daniele Suzuki
|Zóe
|Danielle Winits
|Clara
|Alinne Moraes
|Prostituta
View Full Cast >