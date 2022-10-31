Not Available

Os Normais 2 - A Noite Mais Maluca de Todas

  • Comedy

After thirteen years of engagement, the boring sex life of Rui and Vani is limited to one intercourse every other week. They decide to seek excitement with a threesome and they decide to invite Vani's cousin Silvinha to participate late night, but an accident interrupts their game. Rui and Vani unsuccessfully spend the night searching for for companion of a bisexual woman.

Cast

Luiz Fernando GuimarãesRui
Drica MoraesSilvinha
Cláudia RaiaDébora
Daniele SuzukiZóe
Danielle WinitsClara
Alinne MoraesProstituta

