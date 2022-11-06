Banned for few years in Italy due to its transgressive sexual content and released in theaters in 1979 this piece of sleaze offers several sexually explicit scenes including masturbation with a candle,whipping,rape and sexual intercourse with a donkey. Unfortunately my copy of "Oscenita" is in Italian language,so the plot went beyond me, but if you are a fan of sleazy exploitation cinema you can't miss it.
|Isarco Ravaioli
|Dr. Roberts
|Mirella Rossi
|Mireille
|Dino Strano
|Marlon (as Dean Stratford)
|Brad Euston
|Lawyer
|Franca Grey
|Diana
|Antonio Maronese
|Anselmo
