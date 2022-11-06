Not Available

Oscenità

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

G.R.P. Cinematografica

Banned for few years in Italy due to its transgressive sexual content and released in theaters in 1979 this piece of sleaze offers several sexually explicit scenes including masturbation with a candle,whipping,rape and sexual intercourse with a donkey. Unfortunately my copy of "Oscenita" is in Italian language,so the plot went beyond me, but if you are a fan of sleazy exploitation cinema you can't miss it.

Cast

Isarco RavaioliDr. Roberts
Mirella RossiMireille
Dino StranoMarlon (as Dean Stratford)
Brad EustonLawyer
Franca GreyDiana
Antonio MaroneseAnselmo

View Full Cast >

Images