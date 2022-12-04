Oshokuji no Jikan 1

Not Available

The virtual dinner series from Japan's K-Network aims to offer lonely guys lessons in dinner date etiquette in the privacy of their homes... or Mom's basement, as the case may be. Features a variety of everyday-type attractive women enjoying a meal and making small talk at the camera, er, at the viewer. The view is face-to-face, as if you were really sharing a tabletop with the sweet young thing. Fortunately you won't have to pick up the check later, but unfortunately she won't be inviting you up for coffee even more later. You win some, you lose some.