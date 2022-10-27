Oslo, August 31st

Anders is a recovering drug addict in an Oslo rehab clinic. On the 30th August, he is given a day’s leave to attend a job interview in the city centre. After visiting his friend Thomas, he proceeds to his appointment. In the interview, he admits to being a drug addict and storms out. He then wanders the streets of Oslo for the rest of the day and night, meeting, and sometimes confronting, people from his past.
|Hans Olav Brenner
|Thomas
|Ingrid Olava
|Rebecca
|Tone Beate Mostraum
|Tove
|Malin Crépin
|Malin
|Øystein Røger
|David
|Aksel Thanke
|Terapeut
