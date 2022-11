Not Available

This Perrier Award winning show was recorded over two nights at London's Comedy Store in front of an almost riotous audience. Live on stage Redneck comedian and ex con Otis Lee Crenshaw performs his whisky laced songs, with thoughts on Women, Trailer Parks and Southern white trash. Otis relives his memories of prison life through sharp one liners and songs, as ever accompanied by his band The Black Liars, with Orson Carson on guitar and Alvy Ronson on double bass.