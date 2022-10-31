Our Dancing Daughters

Diana is outwardly the hit of the party but inwardly virtuous and idealistic. Her friend Ann is thoroughly selfish and amoral. Both are attracted to Ben Black, soon-to-be millionaire. He takes Diana's flirtations with other boys as a sign of disinterest in him and pursues Ann instead, though his real feelings are with Diana.
|Johnny Mack Brown
|Ben Blaine
|Nils Asther
|Norman
|Dorothy Sebastian
|Beatrice 'Bea'
|Abby Walker
|Beatrice 'Bea'
|Anita Page
|Ann 'Annikins'
|Kathlyn Williams
|Ann's Mother
