1928

Our Dancing Daughters

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 31st, 1928

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Diana is outwardly the hit of the party but inwardly virtuous and idealistic. Her friend Ann is thoroughly selfish and amoral. Both are attracted to Ben Black, soon-to-be millionaire. He takes Diana's flirtations with other boys as a sign of disinterest in him and pursues Ann instead, though his real feelings are with Diana.

Cast

Johnny Mack BrownBen Blaine
Nils AstherNorman
Dorothy SebastianBeatrice 'Bea'
Abby WalkerBeatrice 'Bea'
Anita PageAnn 'Annikins'
Kathlyn WilliamsAnn's Mother

Images