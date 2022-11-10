Our Day Will Come

Redheaded teen Remy is bullied by his soccer teammates and drawn into fights with his younger sister and mother in their cramped apartment. After a flare-up of domestic violence, he flees home and is tracked down by a bitter guidance counselor, Patrick, also a redhead. Patrick looks upon Remy’s sullen insolence with both sympathy and disdain and decides to toughen him up...
|Jacques Herlin
|Hervé Clavel
|Camille Rowe
|Fille anglaise #1
|Joséphine de La Baume
|Fille anglaise #2
|Alexandra Dahlström
|Fille anglaise #3
|Antoine Laurent
|Stéphane
|Bénédicte Loyen
|Mme Clavel
