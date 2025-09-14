Jenna and Lion's wedding brings about the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick after their breakup. Nick's inability to forgive Noah stands as an insurmountable barrier. He, heir to his grandfather's businesses, and she, starting her professional life, resist fueling a flame that's still alive. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love be stronger than resentment?
|Nicole Wallace
|Noah Morán
|Gabriel Guevara Mourreau
|Nick Leister
|Marta Hazas
|Rafaella Leister
|Goya Toledo
|Anabel
|Iván Sánchez
|William Leister
|Felipe Londoño
|Luca
