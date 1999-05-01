Our Guys: Outrage at Glen Ridge

In 1989, a group of well-known high school athletes in Glen Ridge, New Jersey were accused of the gang rape of a mentally retarded teen girl. When the town rallies to protect their stars, a detective and the prosecutor have to unravel the cover-up by the school board and the police.
|Ally Sheedy
|Detective Kelly Brooks
|Heather Matarazzo
|Leslie Faber
|Sara Botsford
|Mrs. Faber
|Eric Stoltz
|Prosecutor Robert Laurino
|Scott Vickaryous
|Paul Archer
|Eric Keenleyside
|Lieutenant Frank Bennett
