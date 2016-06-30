2016

Our Kind of Traitor

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 2016

Studio

StudioCanal

A young Oxford academic and his attorney girlfriend holiday on Antigua. They bump into a Russian millionaire who owns a peninsula and a diamond watch. He wants a game of tennis. What else he wants propels the lovers on a tortuous journey to the City of London and its unholy alliance with Britain's intelligence establishment, to Paris and the Alps.

Cast

Ewan McGregorPerry Macepearce
Stellan SkarsgårdDima
Damian LewisHector
Naomie HarrisGail Perkins
Jeremy NorthamAubrey Longrigg
Khalid AbdallaLuke

View Full Cast >

Images