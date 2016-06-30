Our Kind of Traitor

A young Oxford academic and his attorney girlfriend holiday on Antigua. They bump into a Russian millionaire who owns a peninsula and a diamond watch. He wants a game of tennis. What else he wants propels the lovers on a tortuous journey to the City of London and its unholy alliance with Britain's intelligence establishment, to Paris and the Alps.
|Ewan McGregor
|Perry Macepearce
|Stellan Skarsgård
|Dima
|Damian Lewis
|Hector
|Naomie Harris
|Gail Perkins
|Jeremy Northam
|Aubrey Longrigg
|Khalid Abdalla
|Luke
View Full Cast >