1934

Our Little Girl

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1934

Studio

Not Available

Don Middleton is so caught up with his work he neglects his wife Elsa. Lonely Elsa begins to spend more time with Don's best friend and they become attracted to one another. Don and Elsa decide to get a divorce, unaware of the effect their problems are having on their daughter Molly. When Elsa announces plans to remarry, Molly runs away from home.

Cast

Joel McCreaDonald Middleton
Rosemary AmesElsa Middleton
J. Farrell MacDonaldHobo
Lyle TalbotRolfe Brent
Erin O'Brien-MooreSarah Boynton
Margaret ArmstrongAmy

View Full Cast >

Images