Our Little Girl

Don Middleton is so caught up with his work he neglects his wife Elsa. Lonely Elsa begins to spend more time with Don's best friend and they become attracted to one another. Don and Elsa decide to get a divorce, unaware of the effect their problems are having on their daughter Molly. When Elsa announces plans to remarry, Molly runs away from home.
|Joel McCrea
|Donald Middleton
|Rosemary Ames
|Elsa Middleton
|J. Farrell MacDonald
|Hobo
|Lyle Talbot
|Rolfe Brent
|Erin O'Brien-Moore
|Sarah Boynton
|Margaret Armstrong
|Amy
