Our Music

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Avventura Films

Jean-Luc Godard's poetic meditation on war, violence and defeat. The film is structured in three parts. The three segments are "Hell", "Purgatory", and "Heaven". The first segment is a montage of war images from documentary and fictional sources. The second concerns two young Jewish women attending a European arts conference in Sarajevo. The final segment concerns the after life.

Cast

Sarah AdlerJudith Lerner
Nade DieuOlga Brodsky
Jean-Christophe BouvetC. Maillard
Jean-Luc GodardHimself

