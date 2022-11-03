Jean-Luc Godard's poetic meditation on war, violence and defeat. The film is structured in three parts. The three segments are "Hell", "Purgatory", and "Heaven". The first segment is a montage of war images from documentary and fictional sources. The second concerns two young Jewish women attending a European arts conference in Sarajevo. The final segment concerns the after life.
|Sarah Adler
|Judith Lerner
|Nade Dieu
|Olga Brodsky
|Jean-Christophe Bouvet
|C. Maillard
|Jean-Luc Godard
|Himself
